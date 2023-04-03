EPOCH TV | TikTok in the Crosshairs of Congress, a Ploy for More Government Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV| Cross Roads with Joshua PhillipTikTok in the Crosshairs of Congress But Bill to Ban the App is a Ploy for More Government Control
Congress is weighing a bill to ban TikTok, however, what's contained in the bill is more government control in disguise. It would allow the government to go after anyone they deem a national security risk by accessing all their digital technology.