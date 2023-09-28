© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✝️ JESUS Said the Rapture Will Happen in MONTHS!
1) Brandon: Jesus took me to the Tribulation! Video: https://youtu.be/RlS3QooVBxg?si=I7kgtqt1SIMzdX2V
2) The "CHANGE" Alien Event! Video: https://youtu.be/FSeX6vyZXCk?si=3USINGjiNCG6P0pe
3) INSTRUCTIONS When Millions of People Vanish! Video: https://youtu.be/EggXemNYocw?si=ht57ux4U-5lfZgqX