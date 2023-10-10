After a long time, now Russian helicopters en masse raid Avdeevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Avdeevka battle on the most fortified Donetsk front, Russian forces began the offensive phase after a long time. Apart from artillery and tanks, combat works from several types of helicopters like Mi-28NM accompanied by Mi-8, as well as Mi-35 transport and attack helicopter storming the enemy with Izdeliye-305 missiles. The result, several destruction of positions and disruption of communications of Ukrainian troops occurred.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY