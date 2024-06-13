© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Shifa Hospital The Crimes They Tried To Bury AJ360 - Staggering Destruction Everywhere Abu Hamza
AJ360 - الجزيرة 360
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlerY4M9kQc
Al Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried To Bury
عائلة ابو حمزةAbu Hamza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSuo4lFrq6I
جولة داخل مستشفى الشفاء بغزة بعد الانسحاب
April 2 2024
A tour inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza after the withdrawal
Reminder: ALL this desruction was caused by Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun