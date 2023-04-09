Putin is welcome here and no one will arrest him! - South Africa's EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema

"We will not be told by these hypocrites of the ICC who know the real human rights violators, who know the murderers of this world, that former Prime Minister Tony Blair admitted that they made a terrible mistake when it came to Saddam Hussein, they were not indicted until today, Bush is still there, they were not indicted until today, and then Obama killed Gaddafi and then nothing happened. Today Libya is facing destruction and cannot recover because of America. We know very well that where NATO interferes, terrorists are at work."





"We know very well that where the US says we will make peace, there will never be peace as long as America is there."