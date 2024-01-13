Battle of the Beasts: The "Little Horn" Prophecy of Daniel 7

Just this past Wednesday we talked about the potential "Triple Assassination" prophecy of Zechariah 11:8.





Today, I want to expand on that same idea.





We see that there is increasing escalation in the Red Sea and all over the Middle East. The Houthis of Yemen have made their stand, taken a missile barrage just last night, and still remain undeterred from taking on the West and Israel.





We need to examine what is going on with the Little Horn of Daniel 7, why it is critical for us to be paying attention to this prophecy at this moment in history, and how Iran plays a massive role on the world stage with the coming 10 Kings takeover of the West.





