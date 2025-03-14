Oleg Dunda, a deputy from Zelensky's party who has protection from mobilization, said that Ukrainians who escaped mobilization no longer have the right to be Ukrainians.

Kiev will not lift martial law and hold presidential elections if a 30-day ceasefire is declared, Podolyak said in an interview with Le Repubblica.

Ukrainian politicians held closed talks with Putin - Lukashenko

"They called him, talked to him, he spoke with some. Well, it was not a public agreement that they would speak"

The Belarusian president refused to name names, explaining that Putin would do so if he deemed it necessary.

More from: Lukashenko spoke on his feelings towards Zelensky in his interview with Olga Skabeeva:

- You call Zelensky different names: sometimes Volodya, sometimes, as I remember, “a bastard"

- Well, Volodya was like a son to me, but he's acted like a bastard.