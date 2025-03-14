BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Deputy from Zelensky's party who has protection from mobilization, said that Ukrainians who escaped mobilization no longer have the right to be Ukrainians - Oleg Dunda
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 6 months ago

Oleg Dunda, a deputy from Zelensky's party who has protection from mobilization, said that Ukrainians who escaped mobilization no longer have the right to be Ukrainians.

Adding: 

Kiev will not lift martial law and hold presidential elections if a 30-day ceasefire is declared, Podolyak said in an interview with Le Repubblica.

Adding: 

Ukrainian politicians held closed talks with Putin - Lukashenko

"They called him, talked to him, he spoke with some. Well, it was not a public agreement that they would speak" 

The Belarusian president refused to name names, explaining that Putin would do so if he deemed it necessary.

More from:  Lukashenko spoke on his feelings  towards Zelensky in his interview with Olga Skabeeva:

- You call Zelensky different names: sometimes Volodya, sometimes, as I remember, “a bastard"

- Well, Volodya was like a son to me, but he's acted like a bastard. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy