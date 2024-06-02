BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Veteran made a Speech about: Gaza Genocide, War in Ukraine, Rise of BRICS, Fall of US Empire and Israel becoming Pariah State - Austin, TX city council mtg
US veteran Greg Stoker in Austin, made a speech about Gaza genocide, war in Ukraine, the rise of BRICS, the fall of US Empire and Israel becoming pariah state.

After four deployments in Afghanistan he became analyst, independent journalist and human rights activist choosing the truth as his only weapon.

