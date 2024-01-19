THIS is who found Jan 6 pipe bomb outside DNC!

Glenn Beck





Jan 18, 2024





Blaze Media has revealed that the person who discovered the pipe bomb near the DNC headquarters on January 6, 2021, was a Capitol Police plainclothes officer. Previously, the it had only been reported that a "passerby" found the pipe bomb. Isn't this important information to have, Glenn asks? So, why was it hidden from us? Glenn also discusses how, apparently, a Secret Service agent and an MPD officer decided to finish their lunch after being informed of the pipe bomb, which was located about 15 feet away from their vehicle. Shouldn't they have immediately investigated, especially since they were part of then-VP Elect Kamala Harris' security detail?





Read the FULL REPORT here: https://www.theblaze.com/columns/anal...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIqnoMMXYvI