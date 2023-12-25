REVELATION 13:17 And That No Man Might Buy or Sell

Revelation 13:15 ~18 is Soon Going to Come to Pass in The Direct Timing of Almighty God's Timing.
It Will Be Precise and Very Clear
When it is Finally in The Works of SATAN as 2 Thessalonians 2:5 ~12 Proclaims !!!
Watch and Pray Always That You May Be Accounted Worthy to Escape All These Things !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio
