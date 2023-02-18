Alex Jones & Jay Dyer and wife Jamie Hanshaw Out Past, Present & Future NWO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emergency Saturday Broadcast: Alex Jones & Special Guests Lay Out Past, Present & Future of the New World Order
Jay Dyer and wife Jamie Hanshaw join Alex Jones to lay out the Illuminati master plan to enslave and depopulate majority of humans using next generation technology and methods - tune in and share this important link