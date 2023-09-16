BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bad Guys Tried to Kill Me 6 Times, Massive Organized Crime in 26 States w/ Thaler & Breger (1of2)
What is happening
39 views • 09/16/2023

Sarah Westall 

John ThalerBreger ReportReport to the GovernorJaqueline BregerRacketeering

John Thaler and Jaqueline Breger join the program to share the now infamous Breger report that has exposed the massive organized crime activities in at least 26 states. The cabal desperately wants this report buried and gone because it not only exposes deep corruption in Arizona and other states but it names names and explains how they are maintaining the ongoing racket. You can learn more or buy their book which exposes the crimes in detail at https://reporttothegovernor.com/

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
electionfbicoruptionracketeeringjohn thalerbreger reportreport to the governorjaqueline bregerorganize crime
