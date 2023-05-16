The Last Days According To The Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People run around constantly in a "last days madness" claiming we are in the last days. They either are completely ignorant of the Scriptures or they have been indoctrinated to believe that Jesus never returned as He said he would nor set up His kingdom as He said he would. Additionally, all of that was to occur in the last days. Therefore, many believe that last days refers to some time in our future. However, we'll take a look at what the Bible says about the phrase "last days" and see how it corresponds to the last days of the Old Covenant World, ending in the destruction of Jerusalem with Jesus returning in the clouds in power and glory to establish His kingdom.
