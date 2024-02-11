Putin's Military Police On Patrol In Ukraine War Zone. (EXCLUSIVE)

Patrick Lancaster





Feb 10, 2024





Russia's Frontline Underfire and in battle soldiers are not the only of Vladimir Putin and Russia's Soldiers that will get an Interview and be covered in this report. I will be showing you how Putin's Military Police In the Ukraine War Zone conduct patrols and police the streets of Lugansk during the Russian Martial law AFTER curfew looking for and finding some of the following "Ukrainian Spies, illegal weapons, drugs, Military and civilian law breakers".

Tucker Carlson's Interview with Putin is a huge milestone for alternative media but we have a long way to go. Watch the video until the end as you will be very surprised how the Russian military police on the streets of Lugansk consist of a collaboration between regular Russian soldiers, Lugansk Internal affairs Police and Chechen / Chechnya "Akhmat" battalion





My jurnalism is only supported by you my viewers so help meget better donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:19 MP Commander on what the are doing there and why

00:01:23 Civilian breaking curfew and Process of checks

00:03:00 K9 search and interview with training

00:06:43 illegal Weapons' found when searching soldiers

00:12:19 Roundup Get as much information as possible and educate yourself





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





