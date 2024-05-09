© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1944 Thousands of German POW are paraded through the streets of Moscow - Historic Film
It was called The Parade of the Vanquished, also known as The Defeat Parade.
A march of German prisoners of war on 17 July 1944.
*I think the original title from original poster, had a typo, where found said 1945. Info at the following says 1944. An early batch of prisoners, so it seems. I'm getting a little weary, need coffee, posted more videos than usual today. .. Cynthia ; ) hah.
More info, here:
https://en.interaffairs.ru/article/the-defeat-parade-of-german-pows-in-moscow/