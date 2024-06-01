© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Horrific atrocity and war crimes...': Irish Deputy, Thomas Gould TD emotional plea for justice in Gaza
“You hear the screams, screaming... 15 thousand children... 35 thousand people total... It's unbelievable, the genocide that's happening. A child with no head! And the Israeli government says it's a mistake! I hope Benjamin Netanyahu burns in Hell in the same way those children burned."
Irish Deputy, Thomas Gould TD, delivered a powerful speech while discussing his country's recognition of the State of Palestine.