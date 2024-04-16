China CCP, Continues to Destroy Australia

To watch full video go here ! : https://rumble.com/v4p5yy6-mike-in-the-night-e555-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-call-ins.html





It seems like Mike Martins is discussing the potential impact of China's decision to reduce its reliance on Australian iron ore by investing in mining operations in the Sahara Desert. Here are the key points and potential predictions from his statement:





China's Move to Cut Off Australian Iron Ore: China is making significant investments to reduce its dependency on Australian iron ore. This shift could have far-reaching consequences for Australia's economy.





Suspension of Mining Projects: Martin mentions that Beijing is suspending big projects in Australia, which suggests a significant withdrawal of investment in Australian resources.





Investment in the Sahara Desert: China is redirecting its resources and investments towards mining in the Sahara Desert, indicating a strategic move to diversify its sources of iron ore away from Australia.





China Railway Construction Corp's Role: The China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) is involved in laying 6,000 kilometers of new railway lines in the Algerian desert, highlighting China's commitment to its new mining ventures.





Economic Warfare: Martin suggests that this move is part of an ongoing economic war between Australia and China, with China sanctioning Australia and exerting pressure on its economy.





History of Tensions: There's a reference to past tensions between Australia and China, including China's sanctions on Australian coal and wheat imports, as well as Australia's response to Chinese money laundering.





Predictions: Martin predicts that China's actions will have severe consequences for Australia, potentially leading to economic hardship and increased dependence on other countries for trade.





Overall, Martin is warning Australians about the implications of China's shifting economic strategies and urging them to be vigilant about the potential consequences for their country.





