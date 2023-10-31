Anti-war protest at US Congress hearing as Biden officials ask for Israel, Ukraine aid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asked U.S. lawmakers to provide billions more dollars to Israel on Tuesday at a congressional hearing interrupted repeatedly by protesters denouncing American officials for backing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Adding:

The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin, believes that in the future, Russia may pose a challenge to NATO. He made this statement during a hearing in the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, saying:

"I have no doubt that sooner or later, Russia may challenge NATO, and we may find ourselves in a situation where we will be shooting at each other."

Austin also asserted that if Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is successful, it allegedly threatens the security of neighboring countries, especially the Baltic states.