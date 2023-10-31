BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anti-War Protest at US Congress Hearing as Biden Officials Ask for Israel, Ukraine Aid - Oct 31
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 10/31/2023

Anti-war protest at US Congress hearing as Biden officials ask for Israel, Ukraine aid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asked U.S. lawmakers to provide billions more dollars to Israel on Tuesday at a congressional hearing interrupted repeatedly by protesters denouncing American officials for backing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Adding:

The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin, believes that in the future, Russia may pose a challenge to NATO. He made this statement during a hearing in the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, saying:

"I have no doubt that sooner or later, Russia may challenge NATO, and we may find ourselves in a situation where we will be shooting at each other."

Austin also asserted that if Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is successful, it allegedly threatens the security of neighboring countries, especially the Baltic states.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy