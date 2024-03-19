BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Lawrence Sellin | NYC Mayor Eric Adams has VERY close relations with pro-CCP organizations
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
35 views • 03/19/2024

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has VERY close relations with pro-Chinese Communist Party Chinese-American organizations. First, CCP official Xiaoming Wu enters the gathering, then Eric Adams, who is led by his assistant Winnie Greco (Zheng Qirong), apparent liaison to them.

Note the very warm greeting given to Chinese Communist Party official Xiaoming Wu by leaders of pro-CCP Chinese-American organizations, followed by the arrival of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the passing of a Chinese bank check between the CCP and the pro-CCP organizations.

The Democrat Party of New York is a de facto ally of the Chinese Consulate and pro-Chinese Communist Party Chinese-American organizations. They often socialize together and coordinate poltical activities. Photos are from the 2024 Breakfast Celebration and Lunar New Year parade.

@LawrenceSellin

https://x.com/LawrenceSellin/status/1769924675180900682?s=20

Keywords
nyc mayorccperic adamsdr lawrence sellin
