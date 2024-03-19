Dr. Lawrence Sellin | NYC Mayor Eric Adams has VERY close relations with pro-CCP organizations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has VERY close relations with pro-Chinese Communist Party Chinese-American organizations. First, CCP official Xiaoming Wu enters the gathering, then Eric Adams, who is led by his assistant Winnie Greco (Zheng Qirong), apparent liaison to them.
Note the very warm greeting given to Chinese Communist Party official Xiaoming Wu by leaders of pro-CCP Chinese-American organizations, followed by the arrival of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the passing of a Chinese bank check between the CCP and the pro-CCP organizations.
The Democrat Party of New York is a de facto ally of the Chinese Consulate and pro-Chinese Communist Party Chinese-American organizations. They often socialize together and coordinate poltical activities. Photos are from the 2024 Breakfast Celebration and Lunar New Year parade.
@LawrenceSellin
https://x.com/LawrenceSellin/status/1769924675180900682?s=20