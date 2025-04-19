BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BOYCOTT FOX NEWS
Tony Lamb Watchman
Tony Lamb Watchman
173 followers
44 views • 5 months ago

BOYCOTT FOX NEWS, Fox News has violated the public trust in the use of inappropriate language on air. The show 'The Five' on 4-11-25 Jesse Waters was speaking when he used the GD (God D.) word.


This is where I draw the line and I refuse to watch any program that swears at me over my TV, in my living room, in my home. For my whole family to hear. Every other program they would beep out swear words such as Greg Gutfeld and that is why we do NOT watch that show.


I am asking for an apology for all of us from Fox News and from Jesse Waters and a promise to never use vulgar or offensive language on the air again.


Apparently, Fox News and Jesse Waters have no fear of God.


Fox News address and the FCC address is on the video, please write them and complain of the use of offensive language on the air by Fox News.


We were searching for a news channel when we found Fox News and now, we are seeking a new news channel that will NOT use swear words on air.


My address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834


See a copy of the letter I sent to Fox News on my website at:

www.TonyLamb.org


The link to the letter is: http://www.tonylamb.org/boycott.pdf


God Bless, Tony Lamb

