How to find out which politician or lawmaker has been bought up by the CCP: Key in the name on the CCP’s propaganda website, and you will find the photo and what they did
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
9 views • 05/02/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fun1l1728

04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai on Wayne Dupree’s show: Nicole gives a tip for Americans to find out which politician or lawmaker has been bought up by the CCP: Key in the name on the CCP’s propaganda website, and you will find the photo and what they did, what they said to the top CCP officials. Because the CCP are using these as trophies. It's openly public under the broad daylight.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/29/2023 妮可接受韦恩·杜普里采访：妮可给美国人查出哪些美国政客或议员被中共收买的一个方法：在中共官方宣传网站键入姓名，就可以找出这人的照片、事迹及其与中共高级官员的谈话。中共正在将这些作为战绩。这是光天化日之下公开的。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
