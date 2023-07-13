Faith To Overcome The World Or Fear To Join The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI at it again. The audio recording cuts out at around 38:37 into the video. Hope all is well family as we endure tribulation waiting for God to remove us to rest our souls with the tribulation saints. I continue with my street preaching and try to upload videos.
This audio was recorded on the 28th June 2023. I just put it together for video today 12th July 2023.
John 17:16-22
King James Version Bible
16 They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.
17 Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.
18 As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world.
19 And for their sakes I sanctify myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth.
20 Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word;
21 That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.
22 And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:
Notices:
-My email contact is [email protected]
-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/
-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/
-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh
-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/
-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844