JUST A BIT OF GOOD 🚼 NEWS FOR ONCE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
199 views • 6 months ago

One more and they would have enough for a basketball team.


Source: https://x.com/Muhamma50561238/status/1893917403639148558


Psalm 127:4-5

As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth. Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: they shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate.

Keywords
good newsarrowsmulti pronged offensivequartupletspsalm 127 4-5
