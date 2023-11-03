11.1.23: Elon WAKENING? Trump off BALLOTS? 45ht Speaker? Middle EAST, Soros, Money. Pray! [MIRROR]





[CREDIT]

✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v3t2jes-11.1.23-elon-wakening-trump-off-ballots-45ht-speaker-middle-east-soros-mone.html





Try Turkesterone (Testosterone & Muscle Mass): (Buy Two Get One Free 48HR Promo) https://blackforestsupplements.com/LT



—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

State of Denial www.state-of-denial.org

☝🏼▶️ Here's a mind bender for you. We are (optically) in the control of the 118th House of Congress. https://t.me/c/1716023008/214595

Could this be THE first arrest 🤣😂🤣 https://t.me/SpyGateDown/30564

NEW - Former Twitter was a "state publication," Elon Musk says. https://t.me/OneStopPatriot/66761

WATCH: Elon Musk says George Soros "fundamentally hates humanity" and that he's doing things that "erode the fabric of civilization." https://t.me/OneStopPatriot/66763

At Yale there was a research group studying the vaccine injured. The University has now ordered the researchers to cease all communication with the vaccine injured. Big Phama's power. https://t.me/OneStopPatriot/66742

The Overlooked Miracle Drug for Cancer? Why Big Pharma Fears Fenbendazole

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1719383278291910881

Trump Statement - They Are Trying to ILLEGALLY Remove My Name From Your Ballot - This May be the Last Election we Ever Have 👀 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64461

Trump Statement - I Realize how Insignificant the Lawsuits are Compared to what is Going on with Israel and the Middle East https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64456

Trump Statement - Crooked Joe Bidens Open Borders Policy is Allowing Young Men & Terrorists into the United States https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64453

Elon Musk - Environmentalists Have Gone too Far - What If AI Gets Programmed by the Extinctionists? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64451

HAWLEY TO MAYORKAS: This HAMAS advocate works for Homeland Security — have you fired her??? https://x.com/SaltyGoat17/status/1719521736486445531?s=20

Rick Wilson says "We're still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump!"🔥https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/127748

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance







🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

https://shows.truthparadigm.tv