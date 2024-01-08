Create New Account
Zombie Deer Disease Outbreak Has Reportedly Spread To 32 States And 4 Canadian Provinces
Zombie Deer Disease Outbreak Has Reportedly Spread To 32 States And 4 Canadian Provinces


🇺🇸The United States Geological Survey reports that the current outbreak of chronic wasting disease (CWD) among deer, sometimes referred to as zombie 🦌deer disease, has spread to 32 states and four 🇨🇦Canadian provinces.


This announcement comes just months after a deer carcass found in ⛰Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming tested positive for CWD in November 2023.


🏢The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines CWD as a prion disease that may take over a year before 🦠infected animals show symptoms, including drastic weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurologic issues. The affected areas are primarily in the upper Midwest and mid-Atlantic states, with Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin reporting over 40 counties affected.


