Zombie Deer Disease Outbreak Has Reportedly Spread To 32 States And 4 Canadian Provinces
🇺🇸The United States Geological Survey reports that the current outbreak of chronic wasting disease (CWD) among deer, sometimes referred to as zombie 🦌deer disease, has spread to 32 states and four 🇨🇦Canadian provinces.
This announcement comes just months after a deer carcass found in ⛰Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming tested positive for CWD in November 2023.
🏢The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines CWD as a prion disease that may take over a year before 🦠infected animals show symptoms, including drastic weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurologic issues. The affected areas are primarily in the upper Midwest and mid-Atlantic states, with Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin reporting over 40 counties affected.
🌐 SOURCE
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-01-04-zombie-deer-disease-outbreak-spreads-32-states.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.