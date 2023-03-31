The Remnant Church | 3.30.23 | Can We Hold Back the Apocalypse? Will Effective Prayers Prevent the Apocalypse?

*****CBDC | "Mark My Words. We're Going to Have a Banking Collapse. Hyper-Inflation Will Go Crazy. The FED Will Say Look We Have to Stop This. Inflation Is Too Much. We're Going to Give You CBDC. All You Have to Do Is Sign In." - Glenn Beck - https://rumble.com/v2fgobg-cbdc-mark-my-words.-this-is-how-it-is-going-to-happen.-we-are-going-to-have.html

(Neh 9:5); therefore we ought reserve it a position of grave significance in our minds and hearts. We should never take His name lightly (Exd 20:7; Lev 22:32), but always rejoice in it and think deeply upon its true meaning.

Exodus 20:7 - 7 Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain; for the Lord will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.

Matthew 6:8-9 - 8 “Therefore do not be like them. For your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him. 9 In this manner, therefore, pray: Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name.

There are many names that God has throughout the Bible. In fact the word that we have for Bible is two of them. Logos and Rhema.

John 1:1,14

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.

Logos - Definition - In John, denotes the essential Word of God, Jesus Christ, the personal wisdom and power in union with God, his minister in creation and government of the universe, the cause of all the world's life both physical and ethical, which for the procurement of man's salvation put on human nature in the person of Jesus the Messiah, the second person in the Godhead, and shone forth conspicuously from His words and deeds.

Logos - Aaron’s definition - refers principally to the total inspired Word of God and to Jesus, who is the living Word.

Other uses of Logos -

Luke 8:10-11 - 10 And he said, Unto you it is given to know the mysteries of the kingdom of God: but to others in parables; that seeing they might not see, and hearing they might not understand. 11 Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God.

Hebrews 4:12 - 12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

Rhema - The second Greek word translated “word” is rhema, which refers to the spoken word. Rhema literally means an utterance (individually, collectively or specifically). There are 73 uses of the word Rhema as Word in the New Testament that never refer to written words which makes the word very different from Logos.

Luke 1:37-38:

37 For with God nothing shall be impossible. 38 And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her.

Ephesians 6:17: 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: which is the rhema of God.

Definition - That which is or has been uttered by the living voice, thing spoken, word. Here the reference is not to the whole Bible as such, but to the individual scripture which the Spirit brings to our remembrance for use in time of need, a prerequisite being the regular storing of the mind with Scripture.

Aaron’s Definition - When the Logos that has been hidden in a man’s heart(spirit) comes up out of the heart at a specific moment to be used as a Sword in the earth for a specific purpose or moment as inspired by God.

Matthew 4:4 - It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every rhema that comes from the stoma of God’

SLIDE 5

EL SHADDAI (LORD GOD ALMIGHTY)

(el shad-di')

All-Sufficient One, Lord God Almighty

Occurs 7 times in scripture. First used in Genesis 17:1.

El Shaddai in the Old Testament: Gen 17:1; Gen 28:3; Gen 35:11; Gen 43:14; Gen 48:3