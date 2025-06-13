P.2 JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: INTERMINABLE WAIT in ED, over 26 hours, no sleep (PRAYERS WELCOME) MVI_4503-8merged

I arrived at ER to find JK on an uncomfortable chair, having not slept the entire time, being 23 hours or so since she arrived at Royal Perth Hospital, still in a cubicle in ED. She cannot sleep in a bed, due to joint issues. I left 2 and half hours later, with no bed on a ward in sight yet. However, I met two of the nurses attending to JK, Chelsea from Queensland, and Chloe from Britain. I applied some Sudocrem to some of her lesions, and gave her 3 doses, on the hour, of CLO2 plus DMSO, a drop each. We began this late in the night 2 days ago, hoping that we can turn her health around. The previous 24 hours have been taxing on both JK and me, of course far more on JK, whose blood test results of yesterday prompted her doctor to ring and text, 3 times, exhorting her to be admitted to emergency at a hospital. A home-visiting phlebotomist took blood mid-afternoon, and the doctor was phoning and texting with the results, disturbing ones, by 7 p.m. We took a full 24 hours, for reasons explained in the video, to organise for a hospital admission, and the ambulance took her, upon our request, to Royal Perth Hospital, which facility helped JK with her 2 previous health emergencies. We live in hope that they can stabilise her enough to return home as soon as possible.