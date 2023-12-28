Finding Joy in Seeking: The Story of the Wise Men

This video discusses the journey of the Wise Men as found in the book of Matthew in the Bible. It explores Herod’s deception as he privately met with the Wise Men, his subtle plan to find the young child, and God's ways of protecting the innocent. The speaker also examines the reactions of the Wise Men upon locating the child they've been seeking: pure joy and worship. It goes into decoding the symbolism of gifts offered to the infant Jesus - gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
There's a deep emphasis on seeking God, His signs, and the joy of finding Him. The video concludes with a prayer and a call to widely share the word of God. It underscores the significance of spreading the precise understanding of the Christmas event.
00:00 Introduction
00:36 Herod's Deception
01:39 God's Protection and Herod's Trust
02:29 The Wise Men's Search and Discovery
03:54 The Star's Guidance and the Wise Men's Joy
05:01 The Word of God as Our Star
05:41 The Joy of Finding the Savior
07:15 The Gentiles' Gladness and Belief
09:05 The Wise Men's Worship and Gifts
10:19 The Act of Worship
10:44 Closing Prayer and Farewell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.