Free and Independent States: Forgotten Conclusion of the American Revolution

Signed on Sept 3, 1783 - the Treaty of Paris was intended to end the war for independence. But the war didn't officially end on that date with the signatures of Franklin, John Adams and John Jay. The treaty, made with 13 free, sovereign, and independent states, still needed their approval, and it almost didn’t happen. This forgotten history reveals the true nature of the revolutionary American system.
Path to Liberty: September 4, 2024