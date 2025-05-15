BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨 False Prophets, Psyops & the Rise of the Golden Age 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
40 followers
0
61 views • 4 months ago

A new figure is making waves, claiming to be the successor to Jesus and Muhammad—but don’t be fooled. This guy is a plant. A CIA psyop. He studied religion at Indiana University, made a career infiltrating cults, then disappeared—only to resurface in Egypt with a rehearsed script, a cult following, and a clear agenda to manipulate the masses through fear.


💡 If it evokes fear, it’s not from God—it’s from men trying to control you.


This isn’t the end times. It’s the end of the old world. The system built on lies, manipulation, and fear is collapsing. What’s coming next is a new age—an enlightened age. But to navigate it, you’ve got to unplug from the fear, drop the programming, and reclaim your discernment.


🔥 Want to be in the room with those who see through the psyops and are preparing for what’s next?


Join Gold inside The Michael Gibson Alliance and gain access to Michael’s private monthly Collapse Coaching Intensive—where nothing is censored and everything is on the table.

👉 Go to www.michaelsgibson.com/alliance to join Gold.


#FalseProphets #SpiritualPsyop #FearIsTheWeapon #GoldenAge #MichaelGibsonAlliance #CollapseCoaching #GoldAlliance #DiscernmentMatters #EndOfTheOldWorld"

Keywords
economyalliancerigged
