FLASHBACK - Velshi On Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: The Right To Exist Goes Both Ways
5 views • 10/22/2023

FLASHBACK - this is MSNBC's Velshi two years ago. This is circulating on yt and X now.


AH, the truth and lies of war propaganda. Where do you turn for truth??

Certainly not mainstream media! But this is worth a listen, nonetheless, for perspective.


He calls 'Israel An Apartheid State'


Israel has a right to exist and to defend itself. That’s a fact. The same is true for Palestinians - that point seems to get missed.

Palestinians are, at best, third class citizens in the nation of their birth. The Israeli government, on an ongoing basis, declares parcels of land on which Palestinians live to be either of military or archeological importance, causing residents to be evicted. Sometimes there’s a court case, and almost always, the Palestinians lose. Yet months or weeks later, that same “important” land suddenly becomes home to a brand-new Israeli settlement.


source

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKkjPtleWEU


Keywords
isrealretaliationmsm fake newsdeclaration of warwar propagandahamas conflict
