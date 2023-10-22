FLASHBACK - Velshi On Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: The Right To Exist Goes Both Ways

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FLASHBACK - this is MSNBC's Velshi two years ago. This is circulating on yt and X now.
AH, the truth and lies of war propaganda. Where do you turn for truth??
Certainly not mainstream media! But this is worth a listen, nonetheless, for perspective.
He calls 'Israel An Apartheid State'
Israel has a right to exist and to defend itself. That’s a fact. The same is true for Palestinians - that point seems to get missed.
Palestinians are, at best, third class citizens in the nation of their birth. The Israeli government, on an ongoing basis, declares parcels of land on which Palestinians live to be either of military or archeological importance, causing residents to be evicted. Sometimes there’s a court case, and almost always, the Palestinians lose. Yet months or weeks later, that same “important” land suddenly becomes home to a brand-new Israeli settlement.
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKkjPtleWEU