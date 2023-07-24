BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
102 views • 07/24/2023

⚡️On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted.

By means of electronic warfare, two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed and crashed.

According to TASS, citing emergency services, fragments of a drone were found at one of the sites of the alleged attack and another drone hit a high-rise business center on Likhachev Street in Moscow.

➡️Traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt has been blocked in both directions.

➡️There were no serious damages and no casualties. All operational services are working on the spot.

🕊 Russian Ministry of Defense:

➡️On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted.

➡️By means of electronic warfare, two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed and crashed.

➡️There were no victims of the suppressed terrorist attack of the Kiev regime.


⚡️In Crimea, 11 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down by air defense forces and suppressed by electronic warfare means - Aksenov

 According to the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, there was a hit in an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district. Also, UAV debris damaged a private house in the Kirovsky district.

All specialized services work locally. No casualties have been reported yet.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
