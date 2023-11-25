BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Use Methylene Blue for Cancer - Dr. Eric Berg
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
294 views • 11/25/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Science Quoted:

https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-017-3179-7

https://www.silvercancerinstitute.com/methylene-blue-for-cancer

https://aacrjournals.org/amjcancer/article/24/1/80/679057/The-Effect-of-Methylene-Blue-on-the-Oxygen

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022534717363474

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1572100005000979


Original Video Source: https://bit.ly/3QR2OPz


Why Use Methylene Blue for Cancer - Dr. Eric Berg


In this video, Dr. Eric Berg talks extensively about what causes normal cells to convert to cancer cells and why you should consider methylene blue for cancer.


The information in this video is something you need to learn about if you have cancer or you want to prevent yourself from ever getting cancer.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

