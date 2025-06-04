Teen Challenge Residential Recovery Center opens doors to Men in Mat-Su Valley, North of Anchorage, Alaska

From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_iQVRMJ1aU. "Adult & Teen Challenge in Wasilla is one of only a handful of residential treatment centers in Alaska. For the last three years, the international organization has been slowly accepting men into its faith-based substance abuse recovery program. Now, the Mat-Su center says it's ready to open its doors to even more. The program invited KTVA inside to see the work that it's doing and who it hopes to help.

Contact this center at 907-202-8850, email [email protected], or stop by 560 S Knik-Goose Bay Rd Wasilla, AK 99654.