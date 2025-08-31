Babylon is fallen: Vatican's torture devices that killed millions of Christians (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Marlon Palmer & Vatican666





The Babylonian Roman Catholic church truly is satan’s church. History shows that the Babylonian Roman Catholic church has killed God’s saints, between 50 and 100 million, as prophesied in Daniel 7:25; Revelation 13:7 and Revelation 17:6 through the most evil torturous devices ever devised by satanic minds in the Babylonian Roman Catholic churches.





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more than one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. Beginning from the establishment of the Jesuits in 1540 to 1580, nine hundred thousand were destroyed. One hundred and fifty thousand perished by the Inquisition in thirty years. Within the space of thirty-eight years after the edict of Charles V against the Protestants, fifty thousand persons were hanged, beheaded, or burned alive for heresy. Eighteen thousand more perished during the administration of the Duke of Alva in five and a half years."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





"There was no village of the Vaudois valleys but had its martyrs. The Waldenses were burned; they were cast into damp and horrid dungeons; they were smothered in crowds in mountain caverns, mothers and babes, and old men and women together; they were sent out into exile in the winter night, unclothed and unfed, to climb the snowy mountains; they were hurled over the rocks; their houses and lands were taken from them; their children were stolen to be indoctrinated with the religion which they abhorred. Rapacious individuals were sent among them to strip them of their property, to persecute and exterminate them. Thousands of heretics" or Waldenses, "old men, women and children, were hung, quartered, broken upon the wheel, or burned alive and their property confiscated for the benefit of the king, and Holy See."-Thompson - The Papacy and the Civil Power





As part of the St. Bartholomew Day’s massacre, "on August 24, 1572, Roman Catholics in France, by prearranged plan, under Jesuit influence, murdered 70,000 Protestants within the space of two months. The Pope rejoiced when he heard the news of the successful outcome...We have heard ring out many times the very bells that called the Catholics together on that fatal night. They always sounded sweetly in our ears""-Western Watchman, Nov.21, 1912 (Catholic)





Get out of Babylon saith God through His angel in Revelation 18:4-5 before she gets completely destroyed by the will of God in Revelation 18:8-9.





Satan kills; Christ gives eternal life.





