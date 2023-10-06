© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | ‘Nerve Center’ of Government Censorship Blocked by Court Order
Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/CensorshipBlocked_YT
An agency that most Americans have never heard of has been running a whole-of-government censorship operation.
This is the CISA—the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency—which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. On Oct. 3, however, the agency’s powers of mass censorship were frozen by a court order.
A court injunction on CISA has put on hold a whole-of-society censorship operation.
@JoshJPhilipp exposes the censorship that stretches throughout the government and directly controls what information we see about elections and other key issues.