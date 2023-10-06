BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | ‘Nerve Center’ of Government Censorship Blocked by Court Order
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
2
28 views • 10/06/2023

EPOCH TV | ‘Nerve Center’ of Government Censorship Blocked by Court Order

Crossroads with Joshua Philipp


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/CensorshipBlocked_YT


An agency that most Americans have never heard of has been running a whole-of-government censorship operation.


This is the CISA—the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency—which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. On Oct. 3, however, the agency’s powers of mass censorship were frozen by a court order.


A court injunction on CISA has put on hold a whole-of-society censorship operation.


@JoshJPhilipp exposes the censorship that stretches throughout the government and directly controls what information we see about elections and other key issues.



Keywords
epoch tvjosh philippcross roadsgovernment censorship agenda
