Attention Survivors - Have you been called for a time such as this?









- Sheila is the widow of Rob Skiba, a Christian filmmaker, keynote speaker, YouTube personality, and author who was killed on October 13, 2021—the same day as Grace Schara—at a hospital in Plano, Texas. Rob and Sheila co-founded Kings Gate Media to help reach the world with the kingdom message through culturally-relevant books and videos. After his death, Sheila spent over a year and a half detailing the story of Rob's murder in her best-selling book, The Protocol That Kills. In addition, Sheila and her son Jeremiah launched a YouTube channel, Skiba News Nation, to honor Rob's legacy by continuing to expose the darkness and reveal the truth.Show more





- My name is Rebecca Charles, and I am the proud mother of a sweet special needs daughter Danielle, and the wife of Steven Jackson. I am an interior designer in New York; however, my life changed drastically following the untimely death of my child due to malicious hospital death protocols. Consumed with grief and anger, I have taken up the mantle of fighting for justice on behalf of all victims who have been subjected to these inhumane practices. It is my greatest desire that no other family ever has to experience what we did. My mission is now to diligently expose those who participated in premeditated murder.





- Patty is the mother of 2 children, Chelsea and Charlie. Charlie was diagnosed with Autism in 2004. He is 21 years old. Patty graduated from King University with her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and then received her BCaBA (Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst) certification through Florida Institute of Technology. Patty is the author of Autism Is A Blessing which was first published in 2008. Her son accompanies her to radio, television, and various speaking events to share their book and journey with autism.





She has volunteered her time to help fellow parents of children with special needs understand their child's rights regarding services and support. Her passion and heart for children and adults with special needs is evident in all that she does.

Patty and her husband for years have advocated for children and adults with disabilities in many areas.





She previously was the Founder and President of a PT/OT/ST Therapy Company (All Southern Care Rehab) in Fort Lauderdale for over 9 years and then was the Principal for over 8 years at The First Hope of The First Academy (private Christian school for students with unique needs). She is currently the President/CEO of Pathways For Life Academy in Winter Garden, FL (www.pflacademy.com) where she serves students with learning differences incorporating life and social skills integration for Middle and High Schoolers. She is also the President/CEO of Building Pathways Foundation, a nonprofit in Florida (www.building-pathways.com) that helps teens and adults with disabilities learn life, social, and job skills.





Patty has been married to her husband Tony for 31 years + 1 in heaven and lives in Winter Garden, Florida. They were honored to receive the Heart Award from the Florida Network on Disabilities for the work they do to help Floridians with disabilities. Tony passed away in September 2021 due to deadly hospital protocols and it has been a difficult season for her. She now advocates for patients across the country giving them valuable information to save their lives.





