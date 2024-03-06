BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
He Farms 35 Hours a Week By Himself and Makes 6 Figures
579 views • 03/06/2024

Epic Gardening


May 18, 2023


5 year ago, I met a guy named Andrew at a farm to table dinner. He told me about his market farming operation and we've stayed in touch ever since. Today, I finally got the chance to tour his ~1 acre market farm that he's optimized to give him a work-life balance that many people would dream of.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26qTgXJKMAE

