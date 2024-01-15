Create New Account
Investor Mindset Through Private Placements
The Talking Hedge
Published a month ago

2024 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions, including:


*lounges & lockers

*Strain stability (consistent availability)

*Increase in SKUs nationwide

*S3 is BIG Pharma's trojan horse

*5 year sideways movement for the industry overall

*More automation, price compression, & consolidation


Full episode here with Guest Miggy420, Co-host of Cannabis Legalization News : https://youtu.be/LS0BJkfP5Iw

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj

