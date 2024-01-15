Investor Mindset Through Private Placements

2024 Cannabis Crystal Ball Predictions, including:
*lounges & lockers
*Strain stability (consistent availability)
*Increase in SKUs nationwide
*S3 is BIG Pharma's trojan horse
*5 year sideways movement for the industry overall
*More automation, price compression, & consolidation
Full episode here with Guest Miggy420, Co-host of Cannabis Legalization News : https://youtu.be/LS0BJkfP5Iw
