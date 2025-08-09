BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
☠️Forced Displacement & Concentration Camps - What Israel has in store for Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
56 views • 1 month ago

☠️Forced displacement and concentration camps: What Israel has in store for Gaza

Netanyahu’s occupation plan for the Gaza Strip entails Israeli forces simply flattening what few habitable areas still remain, Palestinian political analyst Muhammad Shehada told the BBC.

The remaining Palestinian population of the enclave is then going to be herded into de facto concentration camps in preparation for their expulsion from Gaza.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
