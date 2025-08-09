☠️Forced Displacement & Concentration Camps - What Israel has in store for Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☠️Forced displacement and concentration camps: What Israel has in store for Gaza
Netanyahu’s occupation plan for the Gaza Strip entails Israeli forces simply flattening what few habitable areas still remain, Palestinian political analyst Muhammad Shehada told the BBC.
The remaining Palestinian population of the enclave is then going to be herded into de facto concentration camps in preparation for their expulsion from Gaza.