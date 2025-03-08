BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Herbal Medicine-Makers Handbook by James Green
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
242 views • 6 months ago

In "The Herbal Medicine-Makers Handbook," James Green invites readers into the world of herbalism, likening the process of making herbal medicines to dancing—natural, joyful and deeply personal. He emphasizes the empowerment and affordability of crafting one's own remedies from locally sourced or garden-grown herbs, fostering a profound connection with the Earth and the plant world. Green's passion is evident as he shares his journey and the concept of the "plant spirit," encouraging a holistic approach that goes beyond mere recipe-following to include rituals and communication with plants. The book delves into practical aspects like harvesting, preparing and storing herbs and introduces the idea of "herbal actions" to guide the selection of herbs for specific health needs. Green also covers various extraction methods and the art of creating palatable herbal concoctions like honeys and elixirs. Ultimately, "The Herbal Medicine-Makers Handbook" is a comprehensive guide that blends scientific knowledge with spiritual wisdom, making it an invaluable resource for both beginners and experienced herbalists.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy