BrightLearn - The Herbal Medicine-Makers Handbook by James Green

In "The Herbal Medicine-Makers Handbook," James Green invites readers into the world of herbalism, likening the process of making herbal medicines to dancing—natural, joyful and deeply personal. He emphasizes the empowerment and affordability of crafting one's own remedies from locally sourced or garden-grown herbs, fostering a profound connection with the Earth and the plant world. Green's passion is evident as he shares his journey and the concept of the "plant spirit," encouraging a holistic approach that goes beyond mere recipe-following to include rituals and communication with plants. The book delves into practical aspects like harvesting, preparing and storing herbs and introduces the idea of "herbal actions" to guide the selection of herbs for specific health needs. Green also covers various extraction methods and the art of creating palatable herbal concoctions like honeys and elixirs. Ultimately, "The Herbal Medicine-Makers Handbook" is a comprehensive guide that blends scientific knowledge with spiritual wisdom, making it an invaluable resource for both beginners and experienced herbalists.





