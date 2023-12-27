Israel Gaza War US rejects Israels request Apache helicopters Hebrew Newspapers Day 81 allisraelnews
All Israel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aypWynORLCE
US rejects Israel's request for Apache helicopters- Hebrew Newspaper - Day 81 | All Israel News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.