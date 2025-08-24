BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Lutsk watches as Russian kamikaze drones approach their targets!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
334 views • 3 weeks ago

This image shows the arrival of a swarm of Russian kamikaze UAV approaching their targets against military-related facilities in the western Ukraine, Lutsk in Volyn Region. According to reports, the massive Russian attack on August 21, 2025, as part of a wave, involved 574 drones, including 40 cruise missiles across Ukraine, overwhelming local air defenses and enabling precision strikes against critical facilities. Residents of Lutsk, including Dubno in the neighboring Rivne Region, were able to clearly witness the arrival of Geran-2 drones, maneuvering seemingly without Western air defenses. During the Geran's arrival among the flock, Ukrainian soldiers attempted to repel them with light rifles. However, there were no signs of airborne explosions, indicating that Geran arrived at their target in Lutsk, which serves as a logistics hub for NATO military cargo shipments from Poland.

In addition to Dubno Airfield, damage was reported to at least one strike hitting the logistics zone and temporary warehouse at Lutsk Airfield, which was one of the primary targets. In recent months, Lutsk Airfield has been used as a receiving and unloading center for Western military cargo. Shipments munitions of HIMARS, NASAMS, and IRIS-T, as well as electronic components for F-16 and drones, have passed through this center. There are indications that the loading and unloading area, where containers containing weapons and communications equipment were likely located, along with logistics vehicles, was damaged. A maintenance hangar reportedly used to receive foreign aircraft components was also damaged. Regardless of the actual scale of the material losses, the strike on Lutsk was not merely symbolic - it disrupted a vital route for Western arms shipments to Kiev.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
drone attacklutskvolyn region
