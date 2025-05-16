BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPIC KVETCHING ₪ TO NIGGA 卐 HEIL HITLER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 4 months ago

In this video, I discuss Kanye West's new song that praises Hitler. Exploring various perspectives on the implications of the song and the broader societal issues it raises.

-

00:00 Kanye's Controversial Song

02:46 Perspectives on Speech and Responsibility

05:35 The Broader Social Context and Concerns

-

#Kanye #Jews #FreeSociety

-

This Episode Brought To You By…


Shop For Everybody

Use code SFE10 for 10% OFF 👉

https://shopforeverybody.com/

-

If you're new to my channel, my name is Aaron Machbitz. I'm a podcaster, speaker, coach, but most importantly, an entrepreneur.


Find everything here: https://linktr.ee/aaronmachbitz

-

Join the Something For Everybody Community on Patreon: / aaronmachbitz

-

Listen to all episodes online. Search "Something For Everybody" on any Podcast App or click here:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3qfzetB

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Ymc2qj

-

Get in touch in the comments below or head to...

Instagram: / aaronmachbitz

X: https://x.com/AaronMachbitz

Facebook: / amachbitz

Website: https://aaronmachbitz.com

Email: https://www.aaronmachbitz.com/contact/


----------------------------------------------------------------------

Reaction to Kanye West's New Song Praising Hitler

#kanyewest #kanyewesthitler #kanyewestpraiseshitler

#kanyewestinfowarshitler #kanyewestsongs


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ie2refUj7Qg

Keywords
kanye westpanicepic kvetchingdefcon666zyklon-yeaaron machbitz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy