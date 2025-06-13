Forced Consent, Dead Son Club, Anti-Gun Hollywood, Simon Pegg, LA Riots, Egyptian Firebomber, Surveillance Society

CTB 2025-06-12 Huckleberry’s Back In The Saddle

Topic list:

* Forced consent is not permission to commit a crime.

* Rick Warren goes to Rome to kiss the ring.

* Bourbon, Beans, Bullets and BBQ: next September!

* YHWH always wins.

* CAREER 30-year (re-selected 15 times) far-Left CATHOLIC Massachusetts Congress-person “Jim” McGovern paid for his success with his daughter’s life while vacationing in ROME.

* Colion Noir misses the Big Picture on “Elevation”: a vicious anti-gun conspiracy.

* EVERY billion-dollar crime ring has to BLEED you.

* Simon Pegg mocks Michael Behe.

* Bill watched “Bone Tomahawk” and deeply regretted it. Here’s what Johnny had to say.

* The Jews at the NY Times go to unbelievable lengths to spin and lie for the Whore of Babylon.

* Johnny’s philosophy on what show’s he’s willing to guest on.

* Johnny’s epimany on the LA riots.

* Here’s how homosexuality links the LA riots to the Egyptian fire-bomber.

* Europe’s blackouts.

* Eric Phelps’ Jesuit eschatology: the truth about the 144,000 of Revelation 7 and 14.

* The “first conspiracy theorist” was a Jesuit.

* Sarah Westall interviews Kevin Annett.

* “Dustin Nemos”

* Rob Braxton and spying tech.

* Oliver Cromwell and James Delingpole.

