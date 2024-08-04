VAERS: 32 YEAR OLD COLORADO GUY FINALLY FIGURES OUT THE VACCINE!

It took him quite a long time to associate his many injuries with his shots, and I'm sure he still doesn't quite get it, but whatever. Chalk up another one who kinda woke up!

A recent Rev. Tilton makes an appearance. He posted a video yesterday so I've included it for your astonishment.

This case:

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D401F330

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/