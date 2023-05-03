BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 7: Christian Authors Kerry Baldwin and Dick Clark
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
3 followers
3 views • 05/03/2023

Members of the Libertarian Christian Institute and co-authors of “Faith Seeking Freedom: Libertarian Christian Answers to Tough Questions” Dick Clark and Kerry Baldwin join me to discuss their faith, why politics is important, and some of the tough questions and answers about Libertarian philosophy and it’s alignment with our faith as Christians. 


Kerry Baldwin is  a former medical lab technician turned independent researcher and writer with a B.A. in Philosophy from Arizona State University. A confessionally Reformed Christian orthodox Presbyterian and outspoken Libertarian,  she challenges her readers to rethink prevailing paradigms in politics, theology, and culture.

You can find Kerry’s work here: https://mereliberty.com/


Dick Clark is a committee legal counsel for the Nebraska Legislature and an attorney in private practice specializing in firearms law. He holds a B.A. in English with minor studies in philosophy from Auburn University. He is also a master fiddle player at his Southern Baptist church. 

You can find Dick here: https://www.dickclarklaw.com/


You can find both of their work here: https://libertarianchristians.com/


FOLLOW ME

www.christians4liberty.com

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Youtube:@jesusandliberty


TRY MASTER FOCUS: 

https://trymasterfocus.com/Rumbleviewers


