BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 29: Sin vs. Integrity
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 2 months ago

King Solomon's extended family was a conniving bunch. Adonijah tried another power grab after Solomon's coronation by seeking to marry the virgin who kept King David warm in bed. He even convinced Bathsheba to speak in his stead and Solomon was furious when his mom became an ally to his rival.

Solomon loved the Lord, and even though he was not a warrior like his father, this did not stop him from murdering his opponents and carrying out David's vengeful instructions. The new king decided to build an alliance with his powerful neighbor to the south and so he married Pharaoh's pagan daughter to seal the deal.

Solomon had been groomed to rule and he set up a governmental system that gave him total control over the nation. Later he traveled to Gibeon to visit the tabernacle built by Moses. It was here that the Lord spoke to Solomon for the first time and this encounter changed his life. Solomon didn't ask God for wealth, fame, long life or the lives of his enemies, but simply for wisdom to rule Israel.

For his selfless request, the Lord told Solomon that he would get it all and there would never be another king like him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1696.pdf

RLJ-1696 -- MARCH 24, 2019

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
wisdomtabernacleallianceking solomonbathshebatotal controlrivalpower grabadonijahextended familymurdering opponentsvengeful instructionspharaohs daughtergovernmental systemgibeonencounter with god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy