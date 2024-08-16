Virtual Antenna.

There is a wide confusion on what are “scalar waves” in serious and less serious literature on electrical engineering. In this chapter we explain that this type of waves are longitudinal waves of potentials. It is shown that a longitudinal wave is a combination of a vector potential with a scalar potential. There is a full analog to acoustic waves. Transmitters and receivers for longitudinal electromagnetic waves are discussed. Scalar wave was found and used at first by Nikola Tesla in his wireless energy transmission experiment. The scalar wave is the extension of Maxwell equation part that we can call it more complete electromagnetic (MCE) equation as described in this chapter.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/334074508_Scalar_Wave_Energy_as_Weapon





