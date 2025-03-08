Crazy Science Experiment! Salt, Baking Soda & Foil Clean Silverware!

LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Bitchute and every Sunday at 1:00 PM EST for World News, see the contact list below!

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers' "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021

https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...

Neighborhood B2T Platform: neighborhoodsocial.com ResistanceChicks

JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast!https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Pol...

Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/cont...

Website: resistancechicks

https://www.resistancechicks.com/

sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Sound Cloud / leah-svensson Masfaith3

NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively atmygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC. We urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Old School Survival Boot Camp 140 hands-on or interactive class every year in the month of May, www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?re...

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com...

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonsto... TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!